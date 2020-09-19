172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-computer-age-management-services-mehta-equities-5860081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: Mehta Equities

Mehta Equities has come out with its report on Computer Age Management Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 18, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mehta Equities's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services


Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) Ltd is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and service provider. It provides service to mutual funds and other financial institutions. It own 70% market share and is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. CAMS currently provides technology-based services including dividend processing, transaction origination interface, payment, transaction execution, dividend processing, intermediary empanelment, report generation, investor interface, settlement and reconciliation, compliance-related services, and brokerage computation. Its mutual fund clients include 4 of the 5 largest mutual funds as well as 9 of the 15 largest mutual funds based on AAUM, according to the CRISIL Report. It also provides certain services to alternative investment funds, insurance companies, banks and non-banking finance companies. CAMS has a wide network comprising 25 states, 271 service centers5 and 5 union territories.


Valuation and Outlook


CAMS also enjoys a first mover advantage with no listed players for valuation comparison and high entry barriers protecting investor’s risk. Hence, we recommend investors to “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue for long term only as the market always rewards a player who has the growth potential with high returns.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Computer Age Management Services #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Mehta Equities #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.