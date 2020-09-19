Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: Mehta Equities

Mehta Equities's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) Ltd is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and service provider. It provides service to mutual funds and other financial institutions. It own 70% market share and is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. CAMS currently provides technology-based services including dividend processing, transaction origination interface, payment, transaction execution, dividend processing, intermediary empanelment, report generation, investor interface, settlement and reconciliation, compliance-related services, and brokerage computation. Its mutual fund clients include 4 of the 5 largest mutual funds as well as 9 of the 15 largest mutual funds based on AAUM, according to the CRISIL Report. It also provides certain services to alternative investment funds, insurance companies, banks and non-banking finance companies. CAMS has a wide network comprising 25 states, 271 service centers5 and 5 union territories.

Valuation and Outlook

CAMS also enjoys a first mover advantage with no listed players for valuation comparison and high entry barriers protecting investor’s risk. Hence, we recommend investors to “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue for long term only as the market always rewards a player who has the growth potential with high returns.

