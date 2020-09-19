Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services

Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS), promoted by Great Terrain Investment Ltd, is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with >2 decades of experience. CAMS is India’s largest mutual fund registrar and transfer agent (MF RTA) with a market share of 70% based on MF average assets under management (AAUM) managed by its clients during July 2020. CAMS counts 4 of the top-5 MFs and 9 of the largest 15 MFs as its clients, based on AAUM in July 2020. CAMS provides an end-to-end suite of service offerings to its clients and has leveraged its domain expertise, processes and infrastructure to diversify its services across newer avenues such as electronic payment collections services, insurance repository, alternate investment funds (AIF), KYC registration agency, software solutions and account aggregator. Its services to MFs span multiple facets of its relationships with investors, distributors and regulators. As of July 2020, CAMS serviced ₹19.2 trillion of AAUM of 16 MF clients. The company’s pan-India physical branch network comprises 271 service centres spread over 25 states and 5 union territories as of June 30, 2020. These are supported by call centres in 4 major cities and 4 back offices. CAMS recorded revenue of ₹ 7 bn, EBITDA of ₹ 2.87 bn and PAT of ₹ 1.73 bn in FY20, with corresponding figures for 1QFY21 at ₹ 1.49 bn, ₹ 514 mn and ₹ 408 mn, respectively. The company’s IPO is entirely an offer for sale of ₹ 22.43 bn to ₹ 22.44 bn, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹ 59.96 bn to ₹ 60 bn.

Valuation and Outlook

We believe in light of CAMS’ market leadership, healthy growth potential in MF AUMs, newer service offerings, high profitability and return ratios, debt-free balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, the company should command similar multiples. We recommend a SUBSCRIBE to the issue, with the potential for healthy listing gains as well as long term stock price appreciation.

