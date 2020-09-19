172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-computer-age-management-services-arihant-capital-5860031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Computer Age Management Services. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 18, 2020

Arihant Capital's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services


Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience. It is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) with an aggregate market share of ~70% based on Mutual Fund average assets under management (AAUM) managed by its clients. Company has grown its market share from 61% in FY15 to 69% in FY20. Its mutual fund clients include 4 of the 5 largest mutual funds as well as 9 of the 15 largest mutual funds based on AAUM during July 2020.


Valuation and Outlook


Hence, we recommend investor to ‘subscribe’ for this issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Computer Age Management Services #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

