Subscribe to Computer Age Management Services: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's IPO report on Computer Age Management Services

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience. It is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) with an aggregate market share of ~70% based on Mutual Fund average assets under management (AAUM) managed by its clients. Company has grown its market share from 61% in FY15 to 69% in FY20. Its mutual fund clients include 4 of the 5 largest mutual funds as well as 9 of the 15 largest mutual funds based on AAUM during July 2020.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, we recommend investor to ‘subscribe’ for this issue.

