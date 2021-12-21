Subscribe to CMS Info Systems: KR Choksey

Ixigo, Keventer Agro, Sahajanand Medical get SEBI nod

CMS Info Systems Ltd. (CMS) is India's largest cash management company in terms of number of ATM points and the number of retail pick-up points as of March 31, 2021. It is also one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide based on the number of ATM points as of FY2021. During FY2021, its total currency throughput, or the total value of the currency passing through all of its ATM and retail cash management businesses, amounted to Rs. 9,158.86 billion. CMS's business includes installing, maintaining and managing assets and technology solutions on an end-to-end outsourced basis for banks under long term contracts.



Valuation and Outlook

We recommend investors to subscribe for listing gain perspective.

