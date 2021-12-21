MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to CMS Info Systems: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on CMS Info Systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 20, 2021.

Broker Research
December 21, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
Ixigo, Keventer Agro, Sahajanand Medical get SEBI nod

Ixigo, Keventer Agro, Sahajanand Medical get SEBI nod

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on CMS Info Systems


CMS Info Systems Ltd. (CMS) is India's largest cash management company in terms of number of ATM points and the number of retail pick-up points as of March 31, 2021. It is also one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide based on the number of ATM points as of FY2021. During FY2021, its total currency throughput, or the total value of the currency passing through all of its ATM and retail cash management businesses, amounted to Rs. 9,158.86 billion. CMS's business includes installing, maintaining and managing assets and technology solutions on an end-to-end outsourced basis for banks under long term contracts.



Valuation and Outlook


We recommend investors to subscribe for listing gain perspective.


For all IPO stories, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #CMS Info Systems #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 21, 2021 10:55 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.