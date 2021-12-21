Subscribe to CMS Info Systems: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO

CMS Info Systems Ltd is India’s largest cash management company based on number of ATM points and number of retail pick-up points as of March 31, 2021, as well as one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide based on number of ATM points as of March 31, 2021. For Fiscal Year 2021, total currency throughput, or the total value of the currency passing through all of its ATM and retail cash management businesses, amounted to ₹9,158.86 billion. The company business includes installing, maintaining and managing assets and technology solutions on an end-to-end outsourced basis for banks under long term contracts.



Valuation and Outlook

We see limited upside for growth in the future. While evaluating on the financial front at the upper end of the IPO price band the valuation seems to be reasonable, factoring all the above Scenarios, we assign “Subscribe- Long Term” rating to this IPO.

