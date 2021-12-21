MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to CMS Info Systems: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on CMS Info Systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 20, 2021.

Broker Research
December 21, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi IPO report on CMS Info Systems


CMS Info Systems Ltd is India’s largest cash management company based on number of ATM points and number of retail pick-up points as of March 31, 2021, as well as one of the largest ATM cash management companies worldwide based on number of ATM points as of March 31, 2021. For Fiscal Year 2021, total currency throughput, or the total value of the currency passing through all of its ATM and retail cash management businesses, amounted to ₹9,158.86 billion. The company business includes installing, maintaining and managing assets and technology solutions on an end-to-end outsourced basis for banks under long term contracts.



Valuation and Outlook


We see limited upside for growth in the future. While evaluating on the financial front at the upper end of the IPO price band the valuation seems to be reasonable, factoring all the above Scenarios, we assign “Subscribe- Long Term” rating to this IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #CMS Info Systems #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 21, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.