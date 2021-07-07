Subscribe to Clean Science and Technology: Hem Securities
Hem Securities has come out with its report on Clean Science and Technology. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 06, 2021.
Broker Research
July 07, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
Hem Securities IPO report on Clean Science and Technology
Clean Science & technology manufacture functionally critical specialty chemicals such as Performance Chemicals (i.e. MEHQ, BHA and AP), Pharmaceutical Intermediates (i.e. Guaiacol and DCC), and FMCG Chemicals (i.e. 4-MAP and Anisole). Within 17 years of incorporation, company have grown to be the largest manufacturer globally of MEHQ, BHA, Anisole and 4-MAP, in terms manufacturing capacities as of December 31, 2020 .
Valuation and Outlook
which has led to company’s distinguished position as the most cost-competitive producer of these critical products, demonstrated by significant highest margins in the industry in India for Fiscal 2020.With company’s robust financial position , leadership in market share in some of its products , strong clientele like Bayer AG and SRF Limited for agro-chemical products, Gennex Laboratories for pharmaceutical intermediates, and Vinati Organics Limited & strong prospects of chemical industry we recommend “Subscribe” on issue both for listing gain & long term purpose.
For all IPO stories, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More