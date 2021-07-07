MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Clean Science and Technology: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Clean Science and Technology. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 06, 2021.

Broker Research
July 07, 2021 / 04:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities IPO report on Clean Science and Technology


Clean Science & technology manufacture functionally critical specialty chemicals such as Performance Chemicals (i.e. MEHQ, BHA and AP), Pharmaceutical Intermediates (i.e. Guaiacol and DCC), and FMCG Chemicals (i.e. 4-MAP and Anisole). Within 17 years of incorporation, company have grown to be the largest manufacturer globally of MEHQ, BHA, Anisole and 4-MAP, in terms manufacturing capacities as of December 31, 2020 .


Valuation and Outlook


which has led to company’s distinguished position as the most cost-competitive producer of these critical products, demonstrated by significant highest margins in the industry in India for Fiscal 2020.With company’s robust financial position , leadership in market share in some of its products , strong clientele like Bayer AG and SRF Limited for agro-chemical products, Gennex Laboratories for pharmaceutical intermediates, and Vinati Organics Limited & strong prospects of chemical industry we recommend “Subscribe” on issue both for listing gain & long term purpose.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Clean Science and Technology #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jul 7, 2021 04:08 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Building Resilience

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Building Resilience

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.