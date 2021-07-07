Subscribe to Clean Science and Technology: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities IPO report on Clean Science and Technology

Clean Science & technology manufacture functionally critical specialty chemicals such as Performance Chemicals (i.e. MEHQ, BHA and AP), Pharmaceutical Intermediates (i.e. Guaiacol and DCC), and FMCG Chemicals (i.e. 4-MAP and Anisole). Within 17 years of incorporation, company have grown to be the largest manufacturer globally of MEHQ, BHA, Anisole and 4-MAP, in terms manufacturing capacities as of December 31, 2020 .

Valuation and Outlook

which has led to company’s distinguished position as the most cost-competitive producer of these critical products, demonstrated by significant highest margins in the industry in India for Fiscal 2020.With company’s robust financial position , leadership in market share in some of its products , strong clientele like Bayer AG and SRF Limited for agro-chemical products, Gennex Laboratories for pharmaceutical intermediates, and Vinati Organics Limited & strong prospects of chemical industry we recommend “Subscribe” on issue both for listing gain & long term purpose.

