Subscribe to Clean Science and Technology: Geojit

Geojit IPO report on Clean Science and Technology

Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL), incorporated on November 7, 2003 in Pune, Maharashtra is one of the fastest growing and among the most profitable specialty chemical manufacturing companies globally, with innovative chemical processes developed in-house. CSTL manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as Performance Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Intermediates and FMCG Chemicals. CSTL has two manufacturing facilities in India located at Kurkumbh (Maharashtra), with a combined installed capacity of 29,900 MTPA and capacity utilisation rate of 72% in FY21.

Valuation and Outlook

However, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering its technical expertise, process innovation, consistent focus on R&D, positive industry outlook, superior margin profile and healthy return ratios.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More