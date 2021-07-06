Subscribe to Clean Science and Technology: Geojit

MARKET NEWS

Clean Science and Technology

Geojit has come out with its report on Clean Science and Technology. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 05, 2021.

July 06, 2021

Geojit IPO report on Clean Science and Technology


Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL), incorporated on November 7, 2003 in Pune, Maharashtra is one of the fastest growing and among the most profitable specialty chemical manufacturing companies globally, with innovative chemical processes developed in-house. CSTL manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as Performance Chemicals, Pharmaceutical Intermediates and FMCG Chemicals. CSTL has two manufacturing facilities in India located at Kurkumbh (Maharashtra), with a combined installed capacity of 29,900 MTPA and capacity utilisation rate of 72% in FY21.



Valuation and Outlook


However, we assign a “Subscribe” rating for the issue on a long-term basis considering its technical expertise, process innovation, consistent focus on R&D, positive industry outlook, superior margin profile and healthy return ratios.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

