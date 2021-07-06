MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Clean Science and Technology: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Clean Science and Technology. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on July 06, 2021.

July 06, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
Arihant Capital IPO report on Clean Science and Technology


Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL) is a chemical manufacturing and exporting company in India, incorporated in 2003 as a family owned enterprise. The company is developing eco friendly and sustainable manufacturing processes of specialty and fine chemicals, exporting countries across the world. Its have manufacturing facility in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra, automated to maintain high level of efficiency and accuracy. The company exporting to Japan and USA customers that makes a way to become global chemical company. The company focused on newer technologies, using in-house catalytic processes are cost competitive and eco friendly.



Valuation and Outlook


At a upper price band of INR 900 stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 48(X) to its EPS of INR 18.6 We are recommending subscribe on IPO for long term pick as well as listing gains We like company backed by Company’s ability to meet the demand for, and quality of, their products, at competitive prices have resulted in strong and long-standing relationships with various multinational corporations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Arihant Capital #Clean Science and Technology #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jul 6, 2021 11:38 am

