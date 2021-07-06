Subscribe to Clean Science and Technology: Arihant Capital

IPO (Representative image)

Arihant Capital IPO report on Clean Science and Technology

Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL) is a chemical manufacturing and exporting company in India, incorporated in 2003 as a family owned enterprise. The company is developing eco friendly and sustainable manufacturing processes of specialty and fine chemicals, exporting countries across the world. Its have manufacturing facility in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra, automated to maintain high level of efficiency and accuracy. The company exporting to Japan and USA customers that makes a way to become global chemical company. The company focused on newer technologies, using in-house catalytic processes are cost competitive and eco friendly.

Valuation and Outlook

At a upper price band of INR 900 stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 48(X) to its EPS of INR 18.6 We are recommending subscribe on IPO for long term pick as well as listing gains We like company backed by Company’s ability to meet the demand for, and quality of, their products, at competitive prices have resulted in strong and long-standing relationships with various multinational corporations.

