Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Mehta Equities

Mehta Equities has come out with its report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 21, 2020

Mehta Equities's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals


Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd (Chemcon) is a three decade old company based out of Vadodara, Gujarat. It is a manufacturer of specialised chemicals, such as HMDS and CMIC which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry and inorganic bromides, namely Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide and Sodium Bromide, which are used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry. Chemcon is the only manufacturer of HMDS in India and was the 3rd largest manufacturer of HMDS worldwide in terms of production in the calendar year 2019. It has a manufacturing plant at Manjusar near Vadodara in Gujarat, 5 operational plants, 3 warehouses, and 2 leased warehouses. It has a presence Pan India as well as globally with major exports coming from USA, China, Japan, UAE, Serbia, Russia, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence, we recommend investors to “SUBSCRIBE” to the issue for long term as well as healthy listing gain.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:49 pm

