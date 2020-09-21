172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-chemcon-speciality-chemicals-hem-securities-5866791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 19, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals


Company is a manufacturer of specialised chemicals, such as HMDS and CMIC which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry and inorganic bromides, namely Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide and Sodium Bromide, which are predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry. The key customers of company’s Pharmaceutical Chemicals include Hetero Labs Limited, Laurus Labs Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Sanjay Chemicals (India) Private Limited, Lantech Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ind –Swift Laboratories Limited, Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited and Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited and the key customers of company’s Oilwell Completion Chemicals include Shree Radha Overseas, Water Systems Specialty Chemical DMCC and CC Gran Limited Liability Company. 68.61% of company’s total revenue from operations in Fiscal 2020 was contributed by customers who have been consistently purchasing company’s products over the last five years. Company’s top seven customers for Fiscal 2020 have been company’s customers for over four years.


Valuation and Outlook


Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx 22x at higher end of price band of Rs 338-340/share on FY20 eps basis. Company being leading manufacturer globally of the Pharmaceutical Chemicals and is a leading manufacturer in India of the Oilwell Completion Chemicals has diversified customer base coupled with long standing relationships. Company has shown consistent financial performance with a strong financial position. Also, the specialty chemicals industry in which company operate has high entry barriers Therefore, looking after all, we recommend “Subscribe” the issue both for short & long term horizon.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #Chemcon Speciality Chemicals #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.