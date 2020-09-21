Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Hem Securities

Hem Securities's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Company is a manufacturer of specialised chemicals, such as HMDS and CMIC which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry and inorganic bromides, namely Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide and Sodium Bromide, which are predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry. The key customers of company’s Pharmaceutical Chemicals include Hetero Labs Limited, Laurus Labs Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Sanjay Chemicals (India) Private Limited, Lantech Pharmaceuticals Limited, Ind –Swift Laboratories Limited, Vivin Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited and Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited and the key customers of company’s Oilwell Completion Chemicals include Shree Radha Overseas, Water Systems Specialty Chemical DMCC and CC Gran Limited Liability Company. 68.61% of company’s total revenue from operations in Fiscal 2020 was contributed by customers who have been consistently purchasing company’s products over the last five years. Company’s top seven customers for Fiscal 2020 have been company’s customers for over four years.

Valuation and Outlook

Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx 22x at higher end of price band of Rs 338-340/share on FY20 eps basis. Company being leading manufacturer globally of the Pharmaceutical Chemicals and is a leading manufacturer in India of the Oilwell Completion Chemicals has diversified customer base coupled with long standing relationships. Company has shown consistent financial performance with a strong financial position. Also, the specialty chemicals industry in which company operate has high entry barriers Therefore, looking after all, we recommend “Subscribe” the issue both for short & long term horizon.

