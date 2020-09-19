Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Geojit

Geojit's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Chemcon speciality chemicals Ltd (CSCL), was incorporated on December 15, 1988 at Vadodara, Gujarat, India. CSCL is a leading manufacturer of specialised chemicals such as HMDS (Hexamethyldisilane) & CMIC (Chloromethyl isopropyl carbonate) which are predominantly used in pharmaceutical industry (pharmaceuticals chemicals) and inorganic bromides, predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry (Oilwell completion chemicals). CSCL’s manufacturing facility is located at Manjusar,Vadodara, Gujarat.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of Rs340, CSCL is available at P/E of 25.5x on FY20, which is attractive when compared to peers. Considering healthy business performance, regular capacity expansions, strong customer base, expanding margin profile and improving outlook for the sector, we have a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating on this IPO.

