Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 18, 2020

Geojit's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals


Chemcon speciality chemicals Ltd (CSCL), was incorporated on December 15, 1988 at Vadodara, Gujarat, India. CSCL is a leading manufacturer of specialised chemicals such as HMDS (Hexamethyldisilane) & CMIC (Chloromethyl isopropyl carbonate) which are predominantly used in pharmaceutical industry (pharmaceuticals chemicals) and inorganic bromides, predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry (Oilwell completion chemicals). CSCL’s manufacturing facility is located at Manjusar,Vadodara, Gujarat.


Valuation and Outlook


At the upper price band of Rs340, CSCL is available at P/E of 25.5x on FY20, which is attractive when compared to peers. Considering healthy business performance, regular capacity expansions, strong customer base, expanding margin profile and improving outlook for the sector, we have a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating on this IPO.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 19, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Chemcon Speciality Chemicals #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

