Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Ltd (CSCL) manufacturer of specialized chemicals is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of the Pharmaceutical Chemicals and the Oilwell Completion Chemicals. Its product basket caters to 2 industries; i) manufactures HMDS and CMIC used predominantly in the pharma industry for making APIs, ii) Inorganic bromides used in oil well/fields. Its manufacturing plant is located in Manjusar near Vadodara in the state of Gujarat, Western India. As per Frost & Sullivan by 2019, it is the only manufacturer of HMDS in India & 3 rd largest in the world, 2 nd largest manufacturer of CMIC globally, and only manufacturer of Zinc Bromides in India and largest manufacturer of Calcium Bromides in India. It employs 172 employees on rolls and another 150 on contractual basis as of 31 July 2020.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence, CSCL recognizing the opportunity it has in hand is expanding its operations. Thus, We recommend investors to ‘Subscribe’ for this issue.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.