172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-chemcon-speciality-chemicals-arihant-capital-5866781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 19, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals


Chemcon Specialty Chemicals Ltd (CSCL) manufacturer of specialized chemicals is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of the Pharmaceutical Chemicals and the Oilwell Completion Chemicals. Its product basket caters to 2 industries; i) manufactures HMDS and CMIC used predominantly in the pharma industry for making APIs, ii) Inorganic bromides used in oil well/fields. Its manufacturing plant is located in Manjusar near Vadodara in the state of Gujarat, Western India. As per Frost & Sullivan by 2019, it is the only manufacturer of HMDS in India & 3 rd largest in the world, 2 nd largest manufacturer of CMIC globally, and only manufacturer of Zinc Bromides in India and largest manufacturer of Calcium Bromides in India. It employs 172 employees on rolls and another 150 on contractual basis as of 31 July 2020.


Valuation and Outlook


Hence, CSCL recognizing the opportunity it has in hand is expanding its operations. Thus, We recommend investors to ‘Subscribe’ for this issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Chemcon Speciality Chemicals #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.