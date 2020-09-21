Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is a manufacturer of specialised chemicals, such as HMDS and CMIC which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry and inorganic bromides, namely Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide and Sodium Bromide, which are predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry. In FY 2020, ~40% of their revenue came from export (including deemed exports). For FY 2020, revenue contribution from pharmaceutical chemicals and oilwell completion chemicals was 63.8% and 33.5% respectively.

Valuation and Outlook

As we are positive on the future outlook for the industry as well as the company, we would recommend to “Subscribe” issue for long term as well as for listing gains.

