172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-chemcon-speciality-chemicals-angel-broking-5866831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: Angel Broking

Angel Broking has come out with its report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 19, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Angel Broking's IPO report on Chemcon Speciality Chemicals


Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is a manufacturer of specialised chemicals, such as HMDS and CMIC which are predominantly used in the pharmaceuticals industry and inorganic bromides, namely Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide and Sodium Bromide, which are predominantly used as completion fluids in the oilfields industry. In FY 2020, ~40% of their revenue came from export (including deemed exports). For FY 2020, revenue contribution from pharmaceutical chemicals and oilwell completion chemicals was 63.8% and 33.5% respectively.


Valuation and Outlook


As we are positive on the future outlook for the industry as well as the company, we would recommend to “Subscribe” issue for long term as well as for listing gains.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Chemcon Speciality Chemicals #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.