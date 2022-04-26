 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): Motilal Oswal

Apr 26, 2022

Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Campus Activewear (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 25, 2022.

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)

Largest sports and athleisure (S&A) footwear brand in India: Campus Activewear (Campus) is the largest S&A footwear brand in India, both in terms of value/volume in FY21 with market share of 17%. It has one of the widest product portfolio, targeting diverse customer segments through pan-India presence (covers >85% of addressable market) and robust omni-channel platform.

Valuation and Outlook

Given Campus’ presence in niche S&A segment with pan-India omni-channel presence, along with strong financials, we suggest investors to Subscribe to the IPO.



#Campus Activewear (India) #IPO
first published: Apr 26, 2022
