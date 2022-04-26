Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)

Largest sports and athleisure (S&A) footwear brand in India: Campus Activewear (Campus) is the largest S&A footwear brand in India, both in terms of value/volume in FY21 with market share of 17%. It has one of the widest product portfolio, targeting diverse customer segments through pan-India presence (covers >85% of addressable market) and robust omni-channel platform.

Valuation and Outlook

Given Campus’ presence in niche S&A segment with pan-India omni-channel presence, along with strong financials, we suggest investors to Subscribe to the IPO.

