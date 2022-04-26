English
    Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Campus Activewear (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 25, 2022.

    April 26, 2022
     
     
    Motilal Oswal IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)


    Largest sports and athleisure (S&A) footwear brand in India: Campus Activewear (Campus) is the largest S&A footwear brand in India, both in terms of value/volume in FY21 with market share of 17%. It has one of the widest product portfolio, targeting diverse customer segments through pan-India presence (covers >85% of addressable market) and robust omni-channel platform.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Given Campus’ presence in niche S&A segment with pan-India omni-channel presence, along with strong financials, we suggest investors to Subscribe to the IPO.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 26, 2022
