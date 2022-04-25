Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): KR Choksey

KR Choksey IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)

Campus Activewear Limited (“Campus”) is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in FY21. Campus introduced its brand ‘CAMPUS’ in 2005 and is lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. Campus offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition. Campus covers more than 85% of the total addressable market for sports and athleisure footwear in India as of FY21, which is the largest market coverage amongst key sports and athleisure footwear brands. Campus own and operates 5 manufacturing facilities across India with an installed annual capacity for assembly of 28.80 million pairs as on December 31, 2021.



Valuation and Outlook

Also, with easing of restrictions and economy getting back to normalcy, the company will further improve its business going forward. Hence, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating to the IPO.

