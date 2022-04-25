English
    Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): KR Choksey

    KR Choksey has come out with its report on Campus Activewear (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 25, 2022.

    April 25, 2022
    KR Choksey IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)


    Campus Activewear Limited (“Campus”) is the largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in FY21. Campus introduced its brand ‘CAMPUS’ in 2005 and is lifestyle-oriented sports and athleisure footwear company that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. Campus offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition. Campus covers more than 85% of the total addressable market for sports and athleisure footwear in India as of FY21, which is the largest market coverage amongst key sports and athleisure footwear brands. Campus own and operates 5 manufacturing facilities across India with an installed annual capacity for assembly of 28.80 million pairs as on December 31, 2021.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Also, with easing of restrictions and economy getting back to normalcy, the company will further improve its business going forward. Hence, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating to the IPO.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 25, 2022 11:10 pm
