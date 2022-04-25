Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)

Campus Activewear (Campus) is one of the fastest growing sports and athleisure footwear brands in India, which covers ~85% of its total addressable market. Campus has ~17% market share in branded sports and athleisure footwear in India and is the largest player in terms of volume (13.6 million pairs) • The company registered a healthy revenue CAGR of ~20% in FY18-20 with average EBITDA margins of ~18%. Capital efficient business model translates into average RoCE of ~21%.



Valuation and Outlook

We assign Subscribe rating given its niche positioning in a fast growing segment, which would enable it to deliver sustainable profitable growth.

