Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)

Homegrown sports & athleisure focused footwear manufacturer, Campus Activewear Ltd. (CAL), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,400cr, which opens on 26th Apr. and closes on 28th Apr. 2022. The price band is Rs. 278 - 292 per share. The IPO comprises only the OFS portion, thus the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.



Valuation and Outlook

Based on FY24E earnings, the demanded P/E comes out to be 72.7x, which we feel is too stretched. Considering the already rich valuations of the sector and also the current equity market volatilities, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

