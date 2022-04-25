English
    Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Campus Activewear (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 25, 2022.

    April 25, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
    Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)


    Homegrown sports & athleisure focused footwear manufacturer, Campus Activewear Ltd. (CAL), is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 1,400cr, which opens on 26th Apr. and closes on 28th Apr. 2022. The price band is Rs. 278 - 292 per share. The IPO comprises only the OFS portion, thus the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.



    Valuation and Outlook


    Based on FY24E earnings, the demanded P/E comes out to be 72.7x, which we feel is too stretched. Considering the already rich valuations of the sector and also the current equity market volatilities, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Campus Activewear (India) #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 06:45 pm
