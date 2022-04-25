Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): Anand Rathi

IPO

Anand Rathi IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)

Largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in FY21 with ~17% market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear in FY21. Campus Activewear (India) offers multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points and an attractive value proposition and has one of the widest portfolios of footwear products with 6,388 SKUs It has a strong presence in the men’s category with +80% sales contribution over FY19-21. Its sales from premium products has increased from ~31% of sales in FY19 to ~41% in 9M FY22.



Valuation and Outlook

At the high of the issue price-band (Rs292), the stock is valued at ~66x FY20 EV/EBITDA and ~142x P/E. Footwear companies quote at an average EV/EBITDA of 35.7x/29.5x FY23e/FY24e and P/Es of 64x/51x. We reckon operations in a fast-growing segment, a high and rising market share and strong financials are positives.

