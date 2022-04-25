English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe to Campus Activewear (India): Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Campus Activewear (India). The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on April 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi IPO report on Campus Activewear (India)


    Largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in India in terms of value and volume in FY21 with ~17% market share in the branded sports and athleisure footwear in FY21. Campus Activewear (India) offers multiple choices across styles, color palettes, price points and an attractive value proposition and has one of the widest portfolios of footwear products with 6,388 SKUs It has a strong presence in the men’s category with +80% sales contribution over FY19-21. Its sales from premium products has increased from ~31% of sales in FY19 to ~41% in 9M FY22.



    Valuation and Outlook


    At the high of the issue price-band (Rs292), the stock is valued at ~66x FY20 EV/EBITDA and ~142x P/E. Footwear companies quote at an average EV/EBITDA of 35.7x/29.5x FY23e/FY24e and P/Es of 64x/51x. We reckon operations in a fast-growing segment, a high and rising market share and strong financials are positives.


    For all IPO stories, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Campus Activewear (India) #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 06:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.