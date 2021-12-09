MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to C.E. Info systems: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on C.E. Info systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 09, 2021.

Broker Research
December 09, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hem Securities IPO report on C.E. Info systems


CE Infosystems is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (“MaaS”), software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”). Company is India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies. Having pioneered digital mapping in India in 1995, company have earned its market leadership position in this industry and built a strong moat by capitalizing on company’s early mover advantage, developing proprietary and integrated technologies, full stack product offerings, continuous innovation and robust sustainable business model.



Valuation and Outlook


Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for both listing gain & long term purpose.


For all IPO stories, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #C.E. Info systems #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 9, 2021 12:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.