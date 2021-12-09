Subscribe to C.E. Info systems: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities IPO report on C.E. Info systems

CE Infosystems is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (“MaaS”), software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”). Company is India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies. Having pioneered digital mapping in India in 1995, company have earned its market leadership position in this industry and built a strong moat by capitalizing on company’s early mover advantage, developing proprietary and integrated technologies, full stack product offerings, continuous innovation and robust sustainable business model.



Valuation and Outlook

Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue for both listing gain & long term purpose.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

