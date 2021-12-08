MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to C.E. Info systems: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on C.E. Info systems. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 08, 2021.

Broker Research
December 08, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital IPO report on C.E. Info systems


C.E. Info systems Ltd. (CEIS) is a data and technology products and platforms company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (“MaaS”), software as a service (“SaaS”) and platform as a service (“PaaS”). CEIS is a pioneer, and a market leader in the digital mapping industry in India, and is India’s leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technologies. CEIS provides products, platforms, application programming interfaces (“APIs”) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software and IoT for the Indian market under the ‘MapmyIndia’ brand, and for the international market under the ‘Mappls’ brand.



Valuation and Outlook


The company has strong fundamentals, and it’s profitability is expected to inch up going further. Hence, we recommend that investors Subscribe to the issue for the long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Arihant Capital #C.E. Info systems #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Dec 8, 2021 02:35 pm

