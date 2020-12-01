PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 03:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Burger King India: Mehta Equities

Mehta Equities has come out with its report on Burger King India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 01, 2020.

Mehta Equities IPO report on Burger King India


Burger King India Ltd is one of the fastest growing international Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) chains in India. The company is the national master franchisee of the Burger King brand in India, with exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants in India. As on 30th Sept 2020, Burger has 261 restaurants, including 8 Sub-Franchised Burger King Restaurants, across 17 states and union territories and 57 cities across India. Burger King India also aims to have 370 stores by the end of December 2022 (700 stores by December 2026). On Global front The BURGER KING® brand is the 2nd largest fast food burger brand globally as measured by the total number of restaurants, with a global network of over 18,675 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. The IPO fund raising through the IPO will largely be utilised for expanding its store base in India and reducing debt on its books.



Valuation and Outlook


While considering it sustainable franchisee business model and healthy store expansion plans would help burger king in improving growth prospects in the coming years. As investors a lower valuations when compared to other listed peers within fastest growing QSR sector gives investors a chance to invest for long term perspective. Hence recommend “Subscribe for Investment”.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Dec 1, 2020 03:29 pm

