Subscribe to Brookfield India Real Estate Trust: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey IPO report on Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Brookfield REIT is India’s only institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle, sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management (“BAM”), one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers with approximately US$575 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2020. The goal of the entity is to be the leading owner of high-quality income producing commercial real estate assets in key gateway Indian markets, which have significant barriers to entry. Initial Portfolio comprises 14.0 msf (10.3 msf completed area, 0.1 msf of under construction area and 3.7msf of future development potential. It has rights to acquire a further 8.3 msf and rights of first offer on an additional 6.7 msf, both currently owned by members of the Brookfield Group.



Valuation and Outlook

At higher end of unit price of INR 275, it is available at steep discount of 11.6% to its NAV/ unit as of 30th September 2020 which stands at INR 311 NAV/ unit. As of 14th Dec-20 its peers, Embassy office Park REIT and Mindspace Business Park REIT were trading at discount of 5.3% and 3.0% respectively of its NAV/unit. Brookfield at 11.6% discount of its NAV/units provides a comfort to its valuation. Thus, we recommend a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the IPO.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.