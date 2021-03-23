Subscribe to Barbeque Nation Hospitality: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality

However little scalability of international operations (6 stores) and not so impressive track record of promoter group in scaling up Sayaji Hotels (loss in 5 out of last 10 years), promoter pledge (Rs246mn), insolvency proceedings and OFS by promoters in IPO, merit caution. We believe the company is valued cheaply at 1.4x FY23 EV/Sales however the stock at ~46xFY23EPS offers limited upside. Although we expect reasonable listing gains given IPO euphoria in the markets, the operational delivery needs to improve significantly for any serious re-rating in the long term.



Valuation and Outlook

We assign subscribe rating to the IPO of Barbeque Nation (listing gains), one of the fastest growing Casual Dining Restaurant chain in India. The company has several growth levers such 1) Huge scope of expansion given low penetration 2) Expansion of Delivery business which has already grown from 3% of Revenues pre covid to 15% of Revenues in Nov20. 3) Strong value proposition with niche positioning in high growth casual dining segment. Negative working capital and Rs3.3bn funding (including pre IPO) bodes well for a turnaround and steady growth with an estimated 20 restaurant addition/year.



For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More