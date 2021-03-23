English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Barbeque Nation Hospitality: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 23, 2021.

Broker Research
March 23, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality


However little scalability of international operations (6 stores) and not so impressive track record of promoter group in scaling up Sayaji Hotels (loss in 5 out of last 10 years), promoter pledge (Rs246mn), insolvency proceedings and OFS by promoters in IPO, merit caution. We believe the company is valued cheaply at 1.4x FY23 EV/Sales however the stock at ~46xFY23EPS offers limited upside. Although we expect reasonable listing gains given IPO euphoria in the markets, the operational delivery needs to improve significantly for any serious re-rating in the long term.



Valuation and Outlook


We assign subscribe rating to the IPO of Barbeque Nation (listing gains), one of the fastest growing Casual Dining Restaurant chain in India. The company has several growth levers such 1) Huge scope of expansion given low penetration 2) Expansion of Delivery business which has already grown from 3% of Revenues pre covid to 15% of Revenues in Nov20. 3) Strong value proposition with niche positioning in high growth casual dining segment. Negative working capital and Rs3.3bn funding (including pre IPO) bodes well for a turnaround and steady growth with an estimated 20 restaurant addition/year.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 23, 2021 03:01 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.