Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its report on Anupam Rasayan India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 12, 2021.

March 13, 2021 / 11:44 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India


Anupam Rasayan, one of India’s leading Custom Synthesis and Manufacturing (CSM) company, operates in Life sciences (95% of rev) and other specialty chemicals (5%) verticals. It is favorably placed in the sweet spot to capture the rising demand for specialty chemicals given its strong relationships with MNCs (Key clients- Syngenta, Sumitomo and UPL), leadership competencies into multi-step synthesis & complex chemistries such as etherification, hydrogenation, alkylation, nitration, etc and superior R&D capabilities enabling it to roll out new products in different chemistries & deliver large quantities. Prospective topline growth and margin expansion would be driven by development of in-house innovative processes for new complex chemistries, development of new products & commercialising technologies (photo chemistry), enhancing capabilities in continuous & flow chemistry and expanding its competencies to chemistries like Grignard, Ethylene Oxide, Ammoxidation and Iso Butylene.



Valuation and Outlook


Anupam Rasayan, at upper range of price band of Rs 555, is priced at ~95x TTM earnings optically looks expensive but there are enough growth levers on front of topline growth, cost savings and reduction in interest cost. This gives us reasonable confidence for recommending SUBSCRIBE on the issue.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan India #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Prabhudas Lilladher #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 13, 2021 11:44 pm

