Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan, one of India’s leading Custom Synthesis and Manufacturing (CSM) company, operates in Life sciences (95% of rev) and other specialty chemicals (5%) verticals. It is favorably placed in the sweet spot to capture the rising demand for specialty chemicals given its strong relationships with MNCs (Key clients- Syngenta, Sumitomo and UPL), leadership competencies into multi-step synthesis & complex chemistries such as etherification, hydrogenation, alkylation, nitration, etc and superior R&D capabilities enabling it to roll out new products in different chemistries & deliver large quantities. Prospective topline growth and margin expansion would be driven by development of in-house innovative processes for new complex chemistries, development of new products & commercialising technologies (photo chemistry), enhancing capabilities in continuous & flow chemistry and expanding its competencies to chemistries like Grignard, Ethylene Oxide, Ammoxidation and Iso Butylene.



Valuation and Outlook

Anupam Rasayan, at upper range of price band of Rs 555, is priced at ~95x TTM earnings optically looks expensive but there are enough growth levers on front of topline growth, cost savings and reduction in interest cost. This gives us reasonable confidence for recommending SUBSCRIBE on the issue.



