Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan Ltd (ARL) is engaged in manufacturing of custom synthesis (CSM) and specialty chemicals in India. Diversified product portfolio with strong client relationship: ARL enjoys long standing relationship with its customers, given its fully integrated operations with presence across the value chain. It derives 87% of its revenue from top 10 customers with whom it has long term agreements between 2-5 years. ARL has significantly expanded its product portfolio to 41 of which Life science products catering to agrochemicals, personal care and pharma contribute ~90% of revenue while exports form 60%. Development of new complex chemistries like hydrogenation, photo chlorination along with focus on higher value products would help in increasing the wallet share further.



Valuation and Outlook

We like ARL given its presence in high growth CSM market, wide product portfolio, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The company is expected to witness strong growth for next 2-3 years given its recent completion of major capex and strong sectoral tailwinds. The issue is valued at 3.5x FY21 P/BV and 7.7x FY21 EV/Sales on an annualized and post issue basis. Though the valuation appears little on a higher side both on absolute and relative basis, in the current scenario market prefers emerging growth stories. Hence we recommend Subscribe.



