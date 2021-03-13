Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan Ltd. incorporated in 1984, is one of the leading companies engaged in the cotton synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. The business has 2 verticals; a) Life Science related specialty chemicals that are used in agrochemicals, personal care, and pharmaceutical sector and b) Other specialty chemicals i.e., pigment & dyes, polymer additives, etc. The company has a strong long-term relationship with many multinational companies like Syngenta Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, and UPL Ltd. to expand geographical reach across countries like the United States, Europe, Japan, and India. It has 6 manufacturing facilities, out of which 4 are situated at Sachin and 2 are located at Jhagadia with an aggregated installed capacity of 23,438 MT.



Valuation and Outlook

At the upper band of issue price, Anupam Rasayan will trade at a Price/EPS multiple of 43.2x of its annualized 9MFY21 revenue, which is at a discount to its listed peer like PI Industries (65.7x), however it is likely to trade at a premium to its peers like Navin Fluorine International Ltd (32.2x), Astec Lifesciences Ltd (42.7) and SRF (30.6x). Looking at the growth potential in the company, we anticipate listing gains and give a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating to Anupam Rasayan India Ltd IPO.



