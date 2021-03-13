Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Hem Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Company is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Company have two distinct business verticals (i) life science related specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and (ii) other specialty chemicals, comprising specialty pigment and dyes, and polymer additives.

Valuation and Outlook

Hence , we recommend to subscribe the issue for short & long term purpose.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More