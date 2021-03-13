English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities has come out with its report on Anupam Rasayan India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 12, 2021.

Broker Research
March 13, 2021 / 11:25 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India


Surat-based Anupam Rasayan commenced business as a partnership in 1984 to manufacture and sell chemicals. It was converted into a public limited company in September 2003. Over the years, it expanded to undertake custom synthesis and manufacturing of life science-related and other specialty chemicals. The company derives 68% of its revenue from exports—the key regions being Europe (35.97%), Singapore (17.23%), Japan (5.83%) and the U.S. (3.69%). India accounts for 31.95% of its revenue. It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with four located in industrial estate at Sachin, close to Adani's Hazira Port. Two units are located in the industrial estate at Jhagadia. The facilities have a combined aggregate installed capacity of 23,396 metric tonnes, of which 6,726 metric tonnes was added in March last year.



Valuation and Outlook


ARIL is custom synthesis and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, primarily focused on agrochemicals. The company has two distinct business verticals; (i) Life sciences- Specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals (ii) Other specialty chemicals, comprising of specialty pigment, dyes, and polymer additives. The company competes with leading players like PI Industries and Aarti Industries


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan India #Cholamandalam Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 13, 2021 11:25 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.