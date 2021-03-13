Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Cholamandalam Securities

live bse live

Cholamandalam Securities IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Surat-based Anupam Rasayan commenced business as a partnership in 1984 to manufacture and sell chemicals. It was converted into a public limited company in September 2003. Over the years, it expanded to undertake custom synthesis and manufacturing of life science-related and other specialty chemicals. The company derives 68% of its revenue from exports—the key regions being Europe (35.97%), Singapore (17.23%), Japan (5.83%) and the U.S. (3.69%). India accounts for 31.95% of its revenue. It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with four located in industrial estate at Sachin, close to Adani's Hazira Port. Two units are located in the industrial estate at Jhagadia. The facilities have a combined aggregate installed capacity of 23,396 metric tonnes, of which 6,726 metric tonnes was added in March last year.

Valuation and Outlook

ARIL is custom synthesis and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, primarily focused on agrochemicals. The company has two distinct business verticals; (i) Life sciences- Specialty chemicals comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals (ii) Other specialty chemicals, comprising of specialty pigment, dyes, and polymer additives. The company competes with leading players like PI Industries and Aarti Industries

