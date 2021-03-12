English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Anupam Rasayan India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 11, 2021.

Broker Research
March 12, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India


Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. (Anupam Rasayan), one of the leading companies involved in the custom synthesis & manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India is planning to raise up to Rs. 7,600mn through an IPO, which opens on 12th Mar. and closes on 16th Mar. 2021. The price band is Rs. 553 - 555 per share. • The issue comprises of fresh issue only. Of the net proceeds, around Rs. 5,637mn will be utilized to repayment/prepayment of certain indebtedness availed by the company. Residual funds will be used for general corporate purposes.




Valuation and Outlook


At higher price band of Rs. 555, Anupam Rasayan is demanding a TTM P/E multiple of 95.2x (to its restated TTM EPS of Rs. 5.8), which is significantly higher than the peer average of 33x. Thus the issue seems to be aggressively priced. Considering the sectoral tailwinds and Anupam Rasayan’s diversified product applications, we assign a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating for the issue.



For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anupam Rasayan India #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Mar 12, 2021 08:06 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.