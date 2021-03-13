Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Arihant Capital

live bse live

Arihant Capital IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is one of the leading companies engaged in custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India, started with partnership firm in 1984. Company is more focused on custom synthesis and manufacturing operations in developing in-house innovative processes and achieving cost optimization. The company operates 6 manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with 4 facilities located at Sachin, Surat and 2 located at Jhagadia, Bharuch with an aggregate installed capacity of 23,438 MT, as of Dec 2020.



Valuation and Outlook

Despite all the positive in business and improved balance sheet post IPO with debt reduction, valuations look stretched and hence we recommend investors to apply for listing gains and BUY at lower levels.



