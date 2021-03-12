Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Angel Broking

Angel Broking IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is a company engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Company started its business as a partnership firm in 1984 as a manufacturer of conventional products and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of life science related specialty chemicals and other specialty chemicals, which involve multi-step synthesis and complex technologies, for a diverse base of Indian and global customers.



Valuation and Outlook

Given strong revenue growth and long-term relationships with various multinational corporations we assign a "SUBSCRIBE" rating to the IPO.

