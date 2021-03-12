Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Angel Broking

English
Angel Broking has come out with its report on Anupam Rasayan India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 10, 2021.

March 12, 2021

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd. is a company engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Company started its business as a partnership firm in 1984 as a manufacturer of conventional products and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of life science related specialty chemicals and other specialty chemicals, which involve multi-step synthesis and complex technologies, for a diverse base of Indian and global customers.



Valuation and Outlook


Given strong revenue growth and long-term relationships with various multinational corporations we assign a "SUBSCRIBE" rating to the IPO.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 12, 2021 08:22 am

