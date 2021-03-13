English
Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Anupam Rasayan India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on March 09, 2021.

March 13, 2021 / 11:40 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India


Anupam Rasayan Ltd. (ARL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. It commenced business as a partnership firm in 1984 as a manufacturer of conventional products and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of life sciencerelated specialty chemicals and other specialty chemicals, which involve multi-step synthesis and complex technologies, for a diverse base of Indian and global customers. The company's key focus in custom synthesis and manufacturing operations is developing in-house innovative processes for manufacturing products requiring complex chemistries and achieving cost optimization.



Valuation and Outlook


Moreover, Company has a strong financial position and has been generating positive cash flow. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Anand Rathi #Anupam Rasayan India #IPO
first published: Mar 13, 2021 11:40 pm

