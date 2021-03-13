Subscribe to Anupam Rasayan India: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi IPO report on Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan Ltd. (ARL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. It commenced business as a partnership firm in 1984 as a manufacturer of conventional products and have, over the years, evolved into custom synthesis and manufacturing of life sciencerelated specialty chemicals and other specialty chemicals, which involve multi-step synthesis and complex technologies, for a diverse base of Indian and global customers. The company's key focus in custom synthesis and manufacturing operations is developing in-house innovative processes for manufacturing products requiring complex chemistries and achieving cost optimization.



Valuation and Outlook

Moreover, Company has a strong financial position and has been generating positive cash flow. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO.



