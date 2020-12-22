Subscribe to Antony Waste Handling Cell: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities IPO report on Antony Waste Handling Cell.

Company is one of the top five players in the Indian MSW management industry with an established track record of 17 years, providing full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing and disposal services across the country, primarily catering to Indian municipalities. Company is among the select few players who have pioneered in MSW collection and transportation sector Company is among the key players in landfill construction and management sector with in-house expertise for landfill construction along with its management. Company also present in the emerging waste management area in India such as MSW based WTE.

Valuation and Outlook

Company is bringing the issue at p/e multiple of approx. 13 at higher end of price band of Rs 313-315/share on FY20 eps basis. Company being leading service provider in MSW management sector with end-to-end capabilities has strong track record of project execution with diversified business model & access to technology backed vehicles and equipment enables company to manage its operations efficiently. Therefore, looking after all, we recommend “Subscribe” the issue.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.