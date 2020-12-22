Subscribe to Antony Waste Handling Cell: Geojit

live bse live

Geojit IPO report on Antony Waste Handling Cell.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL) is one of the top five players in the Indian Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management industry providing services across the country with an established track record of more than 19 years. The company was incorporated in 2001 and undertakes MSW C&T (Collection and Transportation) projects, MSW processing projects and mechanized sweeping projects. As of November 2020, the company has 1,147 vehicles and 18 ongoing MSW projects across various municipalities.

Valuation and Outlook

At the upper price band of Rs.315, AWHCL is available at P/E of 15x on FY21E EPS. Valuation looks attractive, considering healthy margins, improving revenue generation and increasing relevance of waste management. Hence, we recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the issue with a long-term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.