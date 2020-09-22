Subscribe to Angel Broking: SPA Securities

SPA Securities IPO report on Angel Broking

Angel Broking is one of the leading retail broking houses in India with a network of over 11,000 Authorised Persons and the customer outreach, spans across approximately 96.87% or 18,649 pin codes enabling it to enhance its client base by 36.81% CAGR from 1.06 million in FY18 to 2.15 million. It manages INR 132,540 million in client assets and over 2.15 million operational broking accounts. The online and digital platforms, "Angel Broking Mobile App","trade. angel broking. com","Angel Speed Pro", "Angel BEE", which are powered by "ARQ", a rule-based investment engine, have helped the company reach out to its diversified customer base.

Valuation and Outlook

We recommend a subscribe to the issue as a good long term investment in sync with the opportunities presented by the under penetration of investments in equities as an asset class and the strong brand equity created by the company over the last 2 decades with proven prowess in adoption of technology and strong advisory base.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.