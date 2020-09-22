172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-angel-broking-spa-securities-5871031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Angel Broking: SPA Securities

SPA Securities has come out with its report on Angel Broking. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 21, 2020

Broker Research

SPA Securities IPO report on Angel Broking


Angel Broking is one of the leading retail broking houses in India with a network of over 11,000 Authorised Persons and the customer outreach, spans across approximately 96.87% or 18,649 pin codes enabling it to enhance its client base by 36.81% CAGR from 1.06 million in FY18 to 2.15 million. It manages INR 132,540 million in client assets and over 2.15 million operational broking accounts. The online and digital platforms, "Angel Broking Mobile App","trade. angel broking. com","Angel Speed Pro", "Angel BEE", which are powered by "ARQ", a rule-based investment engine, have helped the company reach out to its diversified customer base.


Valuation and Outlook


We recommend a subscribe to the issue as a good long term investment in sync with the opportunities presented by the under penetration of investments in equities as an asset class and the strong brand equity created by the company over the last 2 decades with proven prowess in adoption of technology and strong advisory base.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 22, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Angel Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #SPA Securities #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.