172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|subscribe-to-angel-broking-anand-rathi-5866871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to Angel Broking: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Angel Broking. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 19, 2020

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's IPO report on Angel Broking


Angel Broking Ltd. is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients, providing broking and advisory services, research services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution through online digital platforms and network of over 11,000 authorized Persons. The Company is a member of BSE, NSE, MSEI, MCX and NCDEX. The company manages ₹ 132,540 million in client assets, over the last one year, the company has more than doubled its overall turnover market share in the retail broking space in India. The company has been focusing on acquiring clients digitally, in Q1FY21 85.21% of clients were acquired digitally through performance marketing, referrals and digital influencers. The remaining 14.79% through the network of authorized persons.


Valuation and Outlook


We believe Angel Broking Ltd. IPO & OFS is fairly priced at current price band considering its financial performance and growth prospects. We recommend Subscribe for the IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Angel Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.