Subscribe to Anand Rathi Wealth: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct IPO report on Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited (ARWL) is one of the leading nonbank wealth solutions firms in India and has been ranked amongst the top-3 non-bank mutual fund distributors in India by gross commission earned in FY19, FY20 and FY21. It was incorporated on March 22, 1995. Anand Rathi acts as a mutual fund distributor, registered with AMFI. It distributes mutual fund schemes managed by AMCs and earns distribution commissions on a trail basis from AMCs. They are currently present across 11 cities in India like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Noida,etc and compete with Bank and Non-bank wealth management distributors.

Valuation and Outlook

We remain positive in the space and assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO.

