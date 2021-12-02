Subscribe to Anand Rathi Wealth: ICICI Direct

MARKET NEWS

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Anand Rathi Wealth. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on December 02, 2021.

December 02, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST
ICICI Direct IPO report on Anand Rathi Wealth


Anand Rathi Wealth Limited (ARWL) is one of the leading nonbank wealth solutions firms in India and has been ranked amongst the top-3 non-bank mutual fund distributors in India by gross commission earned in FY19, FY20 and FY21. It was incorporated on March 22, 1995. Anand Rathi acts as a mutual fund distributor, registered with AMFI. It distributes mutual fund schemes managed by AMCs and earns distribution commissions on a trail basis from AMCs. They are currently present across 11 cities in India like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Noida,etc and compete with Bank and Non-bank wealth management distributors.



Valuation and Outlook


We remain positive in the space and assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
#Anand Rathi Wealth #ICICI Direct #IPO #subscribe
first published: Dec 2, 2021 11:47 am

