Subscribe to Ami Organics: Motilal Oswal

In May, Moneycontrol had reported that Ola's early investor Matrix Partners India was selling a part of its stake for $75 million cash at a valuation of $3-3.5 billion. (Image: Shutterstock)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Ami Organics

Ami Organics Ltd (AOL), is focused towards manufacturing of advanced pharma intermediates (PI) for regulated/generic APIs and New Chemical Entities (NCE) and key starting material for agrochemical and fine chemicals. Strong and diversified portfolio of Pharma intermediates: AOL has built a strong and diversified portfolio of 450+ PI (88% revenue share in FY21) across 17 therapeutic areas which are high-growth and high margin, and commands significant market share both in India and globally. It is one of the major manufacturers of PIs like Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban of which first two contributed ~44% of FY21 revenues. India’s PI market is expected to grow at 10.6% CAGR over 2020-25F on the back of China+1 strategy of global players, further supported by GoI’s PLI scheme. AOL stands to benefit with wide portfolio and strong market share.

Valuation and Outlook

The issue is reasonably valued at 41.2x FY21 P/E on post issue basis (avg. peer FY21 P/E of 45x), while it enjoys higher growth. We believe that the market would like to give premium valuation to such niche stories. Recommend Subscribe for Listing Gains.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More