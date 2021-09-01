Subscribe to Ami Organics: Hem Securities

live bse live

Hem Securities IPO report on Ami Organics

Ami Organics has an experience of over 15 years of developing, manufacturing and commercialising advanced pharma intermediates used for manufacturing API and NCE in India and overseas. Company have developed and commercialised over 450 Pharma Intermediates across 17 key therapeutic areas since inception and NCE, which are being supplied to over 150 customers in India and 25 countries overseas. Some of the key therapeutic areas catered to by company include anti-retroviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-cancer, anti-Parkinson, antidepressant and anti-coagulant.

Valuation and Outlook

Additionally, recent acquisition of GOL’s business will also be growth driver of company going forward. Looking after all above we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.

