Subscribe to Ami Organics: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Ami Organics. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 31, 2021.

September 01, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Hem Securities IPO report on Ami Organics


Ami Organics has an experience of over 15 years of developing, manufacturing and commercialising advanced pharma intermediates used for manufacturing API and NCE in India and overseas. Company have developed and commercialised over 450 Pharma Intermediates across 17 key therapeutic areas since inception and NCE, which are being supplied to over 150 customers in India and 25 countries overseas. Some of the key therapeutic areas catered to by company include anti-retroviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-cancer, anti-Parkinson, antidepressant and anti-coagulant.



Valuation and Outlook


Additionally, recent acquisition of GOL’s business will also be growth driver of company going forward. Looking after all above we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Ami Organics #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Sep 1, 2021 02:48 pm

