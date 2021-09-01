MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Ami Organics: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Ami Organics. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 31, 2021.

Broker Research
September 01, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
Several Indian startups have had made their stock market debuts in 2021, and many more are working towards it.

Several Indian startups have had made their stock market debuts in 2021, and many more are working towards it.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi IPO report on Ami Organics


Ami Organics Limited is a research and development (“R&D”) driven manufacturer of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focussed towards the development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates (“Pharma Intermediates”) for regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) and New Chemical Entities (“NCE”) and key starting material for agrochemical and fine chemicals, especially from their recent acquisition of the business of Gujarat Organics Limited (“GOL”)(“Acquisition”). They are one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban. The Pharma Intermediates which they manufacture, find application in certain high-growth therapeutic areas including anti-retroviral, antiinflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-cancer, anti-Parkinson, antidepressant and anti-coagulant, commanding significant market share both in India and globally.



Valuation and Outlook


The financials for 2020- 21 doesn’t include revenue from the acquisition of the two plants. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Ami Organics #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Sep 1, 2021 02:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.