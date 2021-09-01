Subscribe to Ami Organics: Anand Rathi

Several Indian startups have had made their stock market debuts in 2021, and many more are working towards it.

Anand Rathi IPO report on Ami Organics

Ami Organics Limited is a research and development (“R&D”) driven manufacturer of specialty chemicals with varied end usage, focussed towards the development and manufacturing of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates (“Pharma Intermediates”) for regulated and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) and New Chemical Entities (“NCE”) and key starting material for agrochemical and fine chemicals, especially from their recent acquisition of the business of Gujarat Organics Limited (“GOL”)(“Acquisition”). They are one of the major manufacturers of Pharma Intermediates for certain key APIs, including Dolutegravir, Trazodone, Entacapone, Nintedanib and Rivaroxaban. The Pharma Intermediates which they manufacture, find application in certain high-growth therapeutic areas including anti-retroviral, antiinflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-cancer, anti-Parkinson, antidepressant and anti-coagulant, commanding significant market share both in India and globally.

Valuation and Outlook

The financials for 2020- 21 doesn’t include revenue from the acquisition of the two plants. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO.

