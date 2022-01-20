Subscribe to AGS Transact Technologies: Anand Rathi

AGS Transact Technologies is going to raise Rs 680 crore through its public issue which is entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders including promoter

Anand Rathi IPO report on AGS Transact Technologies

AGS Transact Technologies was one of the largest integrated omnichannel payment solutions providers in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients, as of March 31, 2021. They provide customised products and services comprising ATM and CRM outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets. As of March 31, 2021, they were the second largest company in India in terms of (i) revenue from ATM managed services under the outsourcing model, and (ii) revenue from cash management and number of ATMs replenished. As of August 31, 2021, the company deployed 221,066 payment terminals and was one of the largest deployers of POS terminals at petroleum outlets in India, having rolled out IPS at more than 16,000 petroleum outlets with 28,986 terminals in India, as of March 31, 2021.



Valuation and Outlook

While evaluating on the financial front at the upper end of the IPO price band the valuation seems to be reasonable, factoring all the above Scenarios, we assign “SubscribeLong Term” rating to this IPO.

