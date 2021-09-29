Subscribe to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: KR Choksey

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey IPO report on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited (ABSLAMC) is the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) since March 31, 2018, and one of the four largest AMCs in India by QAAUM since September 30, 2011. As of June 30, 2021, ABSLAMC managed a total AUM of INR 2,936 bn across its portfolio of mutual funds (excluding domestic Fund of Funds (FoFs)), portfolio management services, offshore, and real estate offerings. ABSLAMC is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life AMC Investments Inc. ABSLAMC caters to a diverse range of customers, from individuals to institutions. It has a pan-India network and customer solutions, positioning it well to attract a large segment of the Indian mutual fund market with varying customer requirements and risk profiles and develop a broad customer franchise with a strong retail customer base.

Valuation and Outlook

We believe the company's long-term prospects are favorable, given the increased awareness and participation in stock market investing and growing penetration in the mutual fund industry. ABSLAMC is ideally positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. The company currently has a reasonable valuation compared to its peers. As a result, we recommend that the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd IPO be rated 'SUBSCRIBE.'



For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More