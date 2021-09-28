MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking has come out with its report on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 27, 2021.

Broker Research
September 28, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Choice Equity Broking IPO report on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC


Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. (ABAMC) - the country’s largest nonbanking affiliated fund house is coming up with an IPO to raise Rs. 2,770cr, which opens on 29th Sept. and closes on 1st Oct. 2021. The price band is Rs. 695 - 712 per share. The company is promoted by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL) and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. The issue consists of only OFS portion. As a result, the company will not receive any proceeds from it.


Valuation and Outlook


Moreover, based on FY24E earnings, the stock is demanding a P/E valuation of 29.4x, which seems to be attractive for a company with a RoE excess of 25%. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC #Choice Equity Broking #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Sep 28, 2021 03:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.