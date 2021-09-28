MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 28, 2021.

September 28, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Anand Rathi IPO report on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC


Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ranked as the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by QAAUM since March 31, 2018, and among the four largest AMCs in India by QAAUM since September 30, 2011, according to the CRISIL Report. The company managed total AUM of ₹2,936.42 billion under its suite of mutual fund (excluding our domestic FoFs), portfolio management services, offshore and real estate offerings, as of June 30, 2021. The company believes it has achieved this leadership position through its focus on consistent investment performance, extensive distribution network, brand, experienced management team and superior customer service.



Valuation and Outlook


Given that the company is the largest non-bank affiliated AMC and among the four largest AMCs in India with well recognized promoters, growing individual investor customer base, diverse product portfolio with high RoNW of 30.87% in FY21 - We give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 28, 2021 04:00 pm

