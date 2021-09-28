Subscribe to Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC: Anand Rathi

Representative image

Anand Rathi IPO report on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is ranked as the largest non-bank affiliated AMC in India by QAAUM since March 31, 2018, and among the four largest AMCs in India by QAAUM since September 30, 2011, according to the CRISIL Report. The company managed total AUM of ₹2,936.42 billion under its suite of mutual fund (excluding our domestic FoFs), portfolio management services, offshore and real estate offerings, as of June 30, 2021. The company believes it has achieved this leadership position through its focus on consistent investment performance, extensive distribution network, brand, experienced management team and superior customer service.

Valuation and Outlook

Given that the company is the largest non-bank affiliated AMC and among the four largest AMCs in India with well recognized promoters, growing individual investor customer base, diverse product portfolio with high RoNW of 30.87% in FY21 - We give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating

