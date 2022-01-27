MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Subscribe to Adani Wilmar: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its report on Adani Wilmar. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on January 25, 2022.

Broker Research
January 27, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
IPO

IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey IPO report on Adani Wilmar


Adani Wilmar Limited or “AWL”, incorporated in 1999, is one of the leading food FMCG companies in India with a healthy market share. The company’s product portfolio spreads across three different categories, i) Edible oil, ii) Packaged food & FMCG and iii) Industry essentials. AWL is among the top 5 fastest growing packaged food companies in India. It offers most of the kitchen commodities that includes edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. These essential commodities approximately account for 2/3rd of the spend on essential kitchen commodities in India. Company’s products are offered under a diverse range of brands across a broad price spectrum and cater to different customers across all income groups. The company has 22 manufacturing facilities, comprising 10 crushing units and 18 refineries, located across 10 states in India. As a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Wilmar Group, AWL benefits from their strong parentage. AWL benefits from the Adani Group’s in-depth understanding of local markets, extensive experience in domestic trading and advanced logistics network in India, and leverage on the Wilmar Group’s global sourcing capabilities and technical know-how. In recent years, the company is increasing its focus on value-added products to diversify revenue streams and generate high margins.



Valuation and Outlook


We believe AWL is in sweet spot to take advantage of the prevailing opportunities and can grow multifold. Hence, we recommend to “subscribe for long term gains”.


For all IPO stories, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Adani Wilmar #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jan 27, 2022 12:05 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.