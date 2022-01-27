Subscribe to Adani Wilmar: KR Choksey

IPO

KR Choksey IPO report on Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Limited or “AWL”, incorporated in 1999, is one of the leading food FMCG companies in India with a healthy market share. The company’s product portfolio spreads across three different categories, i) Edible oil, ii) Packaged food & FMCG and iii) Industry essentials. AWL is among the top 5 fastest growing packaged food companies in India. It offers most of the kitchen commodities that includes edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. These essential commodities approximately account for 2/3rd of the spend on essential kitchen commodities in India. Company’s products are offered under a diverse range of brands across a broad price spectrum and cater to different customers across all income groups. The company has 22 manufacturing facilities, comprising 10 crushing units and 18 refineries, located across 10 states in India. As a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Wilmar Group, AWL benefits from their strong parentage. AWL benefits from the Adani Group’s in-depth understanding of local markets, extensive experience in domestic trading and advanced logistics network in India, and leverage on the Wilmar Group’s global sourcing capabilities and technical know-how. In recent years, the company is increasing its focus on value-added products to diversify revenue streams and generate high margins.



Valuation and Outlook

We believe AWL is in sweet spot to take advantage of the prevailing opportunities and can grow multifold. Hence, we recommend to “subscribe for long term gains”.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

