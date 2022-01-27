MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Adani Wilmar: Hem Securities

Hem Securities has come out with its report on Adani Wilmar. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on January 25, 2022.

January 27, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
Hem Securities IPO report on Adani Wilmar


Adani Wilmar Ltd is one of the few large FMCG food companies in India to offer most of the primary kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. Company offer a range of staples such as wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar.



Valuation and Outlook


Company has extensive pan-India distribution network with focus on environmental and social sustainability and strong parentage with professional management and experienced board Hence we recommend “Subscribe” on issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Adani Wilmar #Hem Securities #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Jan 27, 2022 12:49 pm
