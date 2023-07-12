Subscribe for listing gains to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Motilal Oswal

IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal IPO report on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

One of the fast growing SFBs in terms of GLP: Utkarsh SFB is the 3 rd fastest growing SFB in terms of Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP), recording 31% CAGR over FY19-23 to ₹140bn. It’s main offering is Micro-banking loans (66% of GLP as of FY23 vs 82% in FY21) which the bank reduced over the years in order to diversify its portfolio. While micro banking loans grew at 16% CAGR over FY21-23, non-micro banking loans (retail/wholesale loans, housing loans, CV/ construction equipment loans, and gold loans) grew at 77% CAGR on low base. It is well diversified geographically with presence in 26 States/Union Territories with 830 Banking Outlets.

Valuation and Outlook

Utkarsh SFB is one of the leading SFBs with robust financials, good asset quality and healthy return ratios The issue is priced at 1.1x FY23 ABV (on fully diluted basis), which seems comfortable. Given the current buoyant market and high interest for SFB stocks, the issue could garner some curiosity. We suggest investors to Subscribe for listing gains to IPO.

For all IPO report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

11072023 - Utkarsh Small Finance Bank -IPO - moti