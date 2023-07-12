English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Subscribe for listing gains to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal has come out with its report on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank. The research firm has recommended to “ Subscribe for listing gains ” the ipo in its research report as on July 11, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 12, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
    IPO

    IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal IPO report on Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

    One of the fast growing SFBs in terms of GLP: Utkarsh SFB is the 3 rd fastest growing SFB in terms of Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP), recording 31% CAGR over FY19-23 to ₹140bn. It’s main offering is Micro-banking loans (66% of GLP as of FY23 vs 82% in FY21) which the bank reduced over the years in order to diversify its portfolio. While micro banking loans grew at 16% CAGR over FY21-23, non-micro banking loans (retail/wholesale loans, housing loans, CV/ construction equipment loans, and gold loans) grew at 77% CAGR on low base. It is well diversified geographically with presence in 26 States/Union Territories with 830 Banking Outlets.

    Valuation and Outlook

    Utkarsh SFB is one of the leading SFBs with robust financials, good asset quality and healthy return ratios The issue is priced at 1.1x FY23 ABV (on fully diluted basis), which seems comfortable. Given the current buoyant market and high interest for SFB stocks, the issue could garner some curiosity. We suggest investors to Subscribe for listing gains to IPO.

    For all IPO report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    11072023 - Utkarsh Small Finance Bank -IPO - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #Motilal Oswal #Upcoming Issues #Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
    first published: Jul 12, 2023 11:12 am